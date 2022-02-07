 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls have a pleasant afternoon, down CMU 74-54

By Tim Riordan
Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeenathan Williams put in 19 points, five assists and four blocks to help the Bulls get back over 500 in Mid American Conference.

It was a close game, tied at 16 all when Tra’Von Fagan hit a firee throw to put UB up 17-16 at the 10:38 mark of the first half, UB never looked back.

Buffalo beat up on CMU 74-54.

The win keeps Buffalo in teh top half of the MAC, but still outside of the top four, who automatically get a trip to Cleveland. Still one and a hald games behind Kent state, and two behind Akron for a slot in the top four.

Next up for Buffalo is Ball State, Tuesday at 7.

