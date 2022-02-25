Bulls Inch Closer to Cleveland after beating NIU

Blogfather note : Sorry for not getting the game thread up, yesterday was a very busy day at work

The Bulls won the first half of their home and home series against Northern Illinois, but the Huskies did not make it easy. UB spent most of the first 17 minutes behind NIU, and didn’t secure a lasting lead until Maceo Jack kicked off a 6-0 UB run to close out the first half.

An early surge in the second half swelled the UB lead to 20 points, NIU made some gains late but never came closer than seven points.

Jeenathan Williams had 28 points, Ronaldo Segu had 19 points and six assists, Josh Mballa added 14 points, and David Skogman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

UB is now 1.5 games out of first place in the MAC, currently sitting at 4th which would get them to Cleveland out of the campus round. They are a game and a half in front of Akron.

Remaining Buffalo Games

NIU ( 5-12 MAC )

Toledo ( 14-3 MAC )

Kent ( 13-4 MAC )

A Buffalo win against NIU, and an Aron loss would secure a first-round bye for the Bulls, if UB get’s really hot, and wins out, there is a very outside chance they can win the regular-season title but that would require Akron beat Ohio in their upcoming game.