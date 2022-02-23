Buffalo Survives Miami to keep their streak in tact

It’s a road win, it extend the Buffalo win streak to seven-game, but it was very close.

Buffalo won hanks to Josh Mballa putting up had 23 points and bringing down 17 rebounds. Also of note was the last-second heroics of Jeenathan Williams (17 points, three blocks), who made the go-ahead layup with less than three seconds left.

Buffalo win streak has pushed their record to 17-8 overall and 11-4 in the Mid-American Conference. They are sitting at fourth, which means they have an inside track to a campus round bye for this years Mid American Conference tournament. Akron is one game behind, nipping at the Bulls heels.

Buffalo was up most of the second half but Miami Roard back in the later parts of the period. Going from down 10 at 8:43 to a one point lead at 2:25 from there it was a dogfight until the end.

Buffalo’s last four games are a home and home against NIU and then a road game at Toledo followed by a season-closing home game against Kent State. Since the Bulls would lose a tiebreaker to Akron they have no room to trip up if they want to avoid having to play their way to Cleveland.