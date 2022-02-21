Bulls Extend Hot Streak with a win over WMU

Buffalo won their 6th straight game with a solid 87-73 win against the visiting Western Michigan Bronco’s.

Jeenathan Williams led Buffalo with 24 points. Josh Mballa added 20 to go along with nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo.

WMU led nearly the entire first half, going into the break up 38-33 but Buffalo came out hot in the second, evening up the score 70 seconds into the second half, and taking the lead on Maceo Jack free throws a minute later.

UB’s defense flustered the Bronco’s for a long span in the middle of the half, eventually building up a 17 point lead before WMU’s offense woke up. The Bronco's brought the score to within 10 at the 3:15 mark, but Buffalo got things back under control to ride out the end of the game.

Next up for Buffalo is a trip to Miami.