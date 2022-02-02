Buffalo Recruiting Class 2022 #2 in the MAC According to 247

I found one other glaring side effect of the Transfer portal, it’s has given me a blind spot to the traditional recruiting trail.

Over the past six weeks or so my focus, what little focus there is, has been about players here leaving, or what players UB could pull from other colleges. Meanwhile Coacu Linguist has been working the recruiting trail hard and bringing in maybe the deepest class of recruits I ever remember seeing.

It’s not a huge class, only 15 players, but 14 of them are three-star prospects. Miami did a bit better, bringing in 17 three stars (100% of their prospects). The RedHawks, Bulls, and Rockets, had the best classes (by this metric).

So let’s look at the 15 prep players who have signed a Letter of Intent with Buffalo.

Devin Grant

Grant’s a six foot three athlete out of Holy Cross in Flushing NY. He picked Buffalo over an offer from Army, JMU, and a couple of FCS schools.

Jayden Oliver

Buffalo is trying to build up their secondary and going to Riverview Florida via New Mexico Military Academy Junior College to do it. UB taking Oliver over offers from FAU and Akron.

Tre Hines

Coming from California, over an offer from Hawaii, the San Mateo Junior College prospect looks to fill holes in UB’s depth chart at the wide receiver position.

Jaylon Bass

The Alabama native spent time at Hutchinson Community College, the Defensive endpicked Buffalo over offers from Houston, Akron, and Arkansas state.

Tavion Mayo

The 13th ranked JUCO safety in the nation is Coming to Buffalo from Butler Community College.

Ja’mori Coard

Under the radar defensive lineman from Crestwood High School in South Carolina

Jackson Paradis

Another prep pull who picked the Bulls over Army. The running back is coming to Buffalo from New Hapshire

Pershaun Fann

A linebacker from Georgia who picked Buffalo over an offer from Air Force and several FCS schools.

Nikolas McMillan

A local prospect from Buffalo McMillan chose to stay home rather than take up Akron, CMU, Toledo, or UMass on their offers.

Cameron Ball

A good sized tight end, 6-6, from DC, the fourth ranked recruit from the city this year.

Kameron Olds

Olds is hoping to fill in the depth chart quickly as an edge rusher for Buffalo’s defense. He picked Buffalo over an offer from UMass and several FCS schools.

Khalil Murdock

Buffalo has a good history with linebackers named Khalil and Murdock hopes to continue that tradition.

Devin Morgan

Morgan does not have great height, but solid weight for the interior defensive line. He’s a top 50 recruit from the state of Maryland

Cornell Evans

More help on the defensive line, and another one from the DC/Baltimore area.

Keyshawn Cobb

Very well put together safety from Georgia who picked UB over an offer from Arkansas State.