Bulls nab Cole Snyder from the portal

Cole Snyder, who played his high school ball in Jamestown is heading back home to Western New York to finish his football career. After three seasons at Rutgers the quarterback entered the transfer portal and committed this week, after a weekend visit to Buffalo.

Snyder was lightly recruited in 2019, but Rutgers saw something in him and in the limited work he got the Southwestern alumni played very well

Year CMP ATT CMP% YDS AVG TD INT LNG RTG 2021 18 28 64.3 130 4.6 1 0 25 115.1 2019 3 3 100.0 35 11.7 0 0 21 198.0

Snyder is going to be battling with Kyle Vantrease, Matt Myers, Casey Case, Trevor Bycznski and Brian Plummer for the job.

KVT has been the Bulls goto player for years, since the graduation of Tyree Jackson, but last season the UB offense struggled to be consistent and as the year went on Matt Myers got more and more work.

At this point, with UB coach Maurice Linguist entering his first full year at Buffalo it’s a pretty fair bet that nobodies job is safe on the heels of a 4-8 season.