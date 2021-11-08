Buffalo Bulls vs Miami RedHawks- Game week press conference coach Mo Linguist

Bullet Points:
- Looking for positive’s in last weeks loss : Balance and offence and guys like Myers stepping up.
- Team needs to work on the fundamentals of tackling
- It was not “out team”, and he’s kind of right on this. It’s the worst 4 quarter performance by the defense I’ve seen in years, let alone this seaon.
- A lot of praise for Matt Myers and how he managed to take things over after KVT went down.
- Talked with the team about epic sports comebacks. Sox over Yankees, etc.
- KVT will be ready to go
