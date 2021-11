It’s fair to say at this point every game is an absolute must win, and it starts with a mid week trip to Oxford Ohio.

Buffalo Bulls at Miami RedHawks

Game : Buffalo at Miami

: Buffalo at Miami Time : 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 9th 30th

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 9th 30th TV : ESPNU

: ESPNU Line: TBD ^

^ - Sponsored link, so it’s worth a click to help put a tip in the ol’ tip jar... Thank you.