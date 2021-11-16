Bulls rally from down 11 to beat North Texas

Whistle to whistle it was not the prettiest game you’ve seen from a Buffalo basketball team, but a very solid last eight minutes of play lifted UB to their first win of the season.

Buffalo held off North Texas for a 69-66 win on Monday night.

UB trailed most of the night, looked confused on defense and hurried on offense. Jeenathan Williams, had 14 points and six assists, had an off-shooting night and the fouls and turnovers piled up for Buffalo.

But down 11 with eight minutes to play Williams found his touch and at the five minute mark, with the Bulls down four, Ronaldo Segu, took over for Buffalo.

UB was up by four when Rubin Jones hit a foul shot with nine seconds remaining to help the Mean Green pull within 3. Buffalo did not call a timeout on the inbound and turned the ball over. Luckily for the Bulls, North Texas missed a pair of three point shots that would have sent the game into overtime.

There was a lot of great individual efforts on the night for Buffalo. Maceo Jack scored 18 points to lead the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu and Josh Mballa added 17 points each. Mballa also had 10 rebounds, and after a very sluggish shooting start, Jeenathan Williams had 14 points and six assists for Buffalo.