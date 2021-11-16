Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls vs Northern Illinois Huskies

Buffalo Miami

Game : Buffalo vs NIU

: Buffalo vs NIU Time : 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 9th 30th

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 9th 30th TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Line: NIU 1.5 ^

^ - Sponsored link, so it’s worth a click to help put a tip in the ol’ tip jar... Thank you