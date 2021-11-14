BRuWPeG - The Brand is Back

So going back to year one of BRuWPeG Dave was stalking the leader board all season and exploded in the last week or two to take the win.
He’s back at it. With a very lucky four-point pick he’s caught up to the leader and heads into the last two games poised to win his second (?) BRuWPeG title.
|YTD
|Buffalo
|Miami
|Winner
|Total
|Δ
|WK
|David Brand
|22
|28
|35
|Miami
|63
|-7
|4
|Blogfather
|13
|21
|31
|Miami
|52
|-10
|2
|LK4
|10
|17
|28
|Miami
|45
|-11
|2
|UBBulls98
|16
|24
|34
|Miami
|58
|-10
|2
|Ghost of Quinn
|10
|24
|35
|Miami
|59
|-11
|2
|Verandaman
|16
|20
|17
|Buffalo
|37
|3
|1
|CTBullsFan
|6
|20
|17
|Buffalo
|37
|3
|1
|Buffalo Super Fan
|17
|35
|31
|Buffalo
|66
|4
|1
|Majortomxiii
|11
|38
|21
|Buffalo
|59
|17
|1
|Zigo
|22
|24
|31
|Miami
|55
|-7
|1
|Smee
|19
|31
|38
|Miami
|69
|-7
|1
|Dr. Smoke
|6
|24
|31
|Miami
|55
|-7
|1
|121Merrimac
|19
|30
|27
|Buffalo
|57
|3
|0
|Bulls & Bills
|16
|24
|17
|Buffalo
|41
|7
|0
|PE21
|14
|38
|35
|Buffalo
|73
|3
|0
|flnewts2018
|12
|24
|17
|Buffalo
|41
|7
|0
|markchicago
|13
|27
|24
|Buffalo
|51
|3
|0
|arborhill
|13
|27
|20
|Buffalo
|47
|7
|0
|rma116
|10
|29
|27
|Buffalo
|56
|2
|0
|Daveysbrew
|9
|22
|18
|Buffalo
|40
|4
|0
On the year, well it’s getting tight on time if you’re, like me, one of the people flailing around 10+ points behind the leaders.
|YTD
|David Brand
|22
|Zigo
|22
|Smee
|19
|121Merrimac
|19
|Buffalo Super Fan
|17
|UBBulls98
|16
|Verandaman
|16
|Bulls & Bills
|16
|PE21
|14
|TawJackson
|14
|Blogfather
|13
|markchicago
|13
|arborhill
|13
|flnewts2018
|12
|rrsmithers
|12
|John Furgele
|12
|Majortomxiii
|11
|Ghost of Quinn
|10
|LK4
|10
|rma116
|10
|UB92
|10
|Daveysbrew
|9
|CTBullsFan
|6
|Dr. Smoke
|6
|Matt Gritzmacher
|6
|Robby Johnson
|6
|Uberbull
|3
|UB in MD
|3
|Mike Scherrer
|2
I mean technically two perfect picks wins the entire season so long as the top dogs struggle, but really unless you make a huge move to be within five or six of the top spot this week then getting there next week is a huge order.
So... Can coach Mo’ find some magic this week? or does the decline continue?
