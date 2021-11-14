BRuWPeG - The Brand is Back

So going back to year one of BRuWPeG Dave was stalking the leader board all season and exploded in the last week or two to take the win.

He’s back at it. With a very lucky four-point pick he’s caught up to the leader and heads into the last two games poised to win his second (?) BRuWPeG title.

YTD Buffalo Miami Winner Total Δ WK David Brand 22 28 35 Miami 63 -7 4 Blogfather 13 21 31 Miami 52 -10 2 LK4 10 17 28 Miami 45 -11 2 UBBulls98 16 24 34 Miami 58 -10 2 Ghost of Quinn 10 24 35 Miami 59 -11 2 Verandaman 16 20 17 Buffalo 37 3 1 CTBullsFan 6 20 17 Buffalo 37 3 1 Buffalo Super Fan 17 35 31 Buffalo 66 4 1 Majortomxiii 11 38 21 Buffalo 59 17 1 Zigo 22 24 31 Miami 55 -7 1 Smee 19 31 38 Miami 69 -7 1 Dr. Smoke 6 24 31 Miami 55 -7 1 121Merrimac 19 30 27 Buffalo 57 3 0 Bulls & Bills 16 24 17 Buffalo 41 7 0 PE21 14 38 35 Buffalo 73 3 0 flnewts2018 12 24 17 Buffalo 41 7 0 markchicago 13 27 24 Buffalo 51 3 0 arborhill 13 27 20 Buffalo 47 7 0 rma116 10 29 27 Buffalo 56 2 0 Daveysbrew 9 22 18 Buffalo 40 4 0

On the year, well it’s getting tight on time if you’re, like me, one of the people flailing around 10+ points behind the leaders.

YTD David Brand 22 Zigo 22 Smee 19 121Merrimac 19 Buffalo Super Fan 17 UBBulls98 16 Verandaman 16 Bulls & Bills 16 PE21 14 TawJackson 14 Blogfather 13 markchicago 13 arborhill 13 flnewts2018 12 rrsmithers 12 John Furgele 12 Majortomxiii 11 Ghost of Quinn 10 LK4 10 rma116 10 UB92 10 Daveysbrew 9 CTBullsFan 6 Dr. Smoke 6 Matt Gritzmacher 6 Robby Johnson 6 Uberbull 3 UB in MD 3 Mike Scherrer 2

I mean technically two perfect picks wins the entire season so long as the top dogs struggle, but really unless you make a huge move to be within five or six of the top spot this week then getting there next week is a huge order.

So... Can coach Mo’ find some magic this week? or does the decline continue?