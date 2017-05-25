Bulls During the NFL / CFL Preseason Jake Silas

Jake Silas is one of a large group of Jeff Quinn’s offensive linemen who made professional camps. After redshirting his freshman year the 6-7 Silas used the next two seasons as a reservist to learn the system. In 2013 he took over a spot on the starting line and never looked back.

He was on the team which took Buffalo to the Potato Bowl, the line that helped Branden Oliver break records.

After graduation he was invited to camp with the Green Bay Packers, when that didn’t work out the REDBLACKS brought him into the CFL.

Silas signed with Ottawa in 2014 and spent the season on their practice squad. Then in 2016 he played in 12 games before an injury ended his season.

As an international, Silas has to play above and beyond to stay in the league. If he is healed up from last season then he should not only make the team but also contend strongly for the starting right tackle slot.